Google Pixel 3 live images leaked online show-off notch-less display, some specs revealed too

Mountain View-based Internet search giant Google is said to launch the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL either on October 4 or on October 9. While Google hasn’t announced the date of launch of the third-gen Pixel smartphones, the larger Pixel – the Pixel 3 XL – has leaked to infinity in the past few weeks. Thanks to those leaks, we already know what the Pixel 3 XL looks like. However, the smaller Pixel – the Pixel 3 – has been missing from this action, until now that is, as the live images of Pixel 3 have leaked online.

A user on Reddit posted live images of the Google Pixel 3. Alongside that, the user also shared some screenshots which reveal some of the specifications of the Pixel 3. However, let’s talk about the design of the Pixel 3 first.

The Google Pixel 3 looks very much similar to last year’s Pixel 2 XL. The smartphone has smaller bezels and a screen with rounded corners. Speaking of screen, the Pixel 3, thankfully, doesn’t come with a notch like its bigger sibling – the Pixel 3 XL. You can also see the phone rocking dual speakers on the front.

Round the back, the phone flaunts two-tone glass design like its predecessor, with majority of the portion having a matte finish. Also visible is the single primary camera, LED flash, and, a fingerprint scanner.

Like the Pixel 3 XL, the Pixel 3 also sports a single camera at the back, but comes with dual cameras on the front. It’s currently unclear whether Google will use these dual cameras only for photography, or will put them to work for some high-end facial recognition.

While the larger Pixel 3 XL comes with a massive 6.7-inch display, the screenshots shared on Reddit reveal a 5.5-inch display on the Pixel 3 that has aspect ratio of 18:9 (or 2:1, if you want to say that), resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, and, pixel density of 440 ppi.

The screenshots don’t reveal details about the rear camera, but, they do reveal that both the cameras on the front are 8 MP sensors. In fact, the primary 8 MP camera has variable aperture of F1.8/F2.2, whereas, the secondary 8 MP camera has f/1.8 aperture. It’s worth noting that not a lot many smartphones come with variable aperture cameras. This is something that you will only find on Samsung’s Galaxy S9+ and the recently launched Galaxy Note9.

Lastly, the screenshots also reveal that the Pixel 3 comes packed with a 2915 mAh battery which is slightly larger than the 2700 mAh battery on its predecessor – the Pixel 2.

With that being said, it’s needless to say that the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL will both come with Snapdragon 845 SoC. And, if past leaks are to be believed, then both these smartphones will come with 4 GB RAM which is embarrassingly low for a flagship in 2018.

Like we already said, Google hasn’t yet announced the launch date of the third-gen Pixels, but, it is expected to make these phones official either on October 4 or October 9. Either way, we are still more than a month away from these expected launch, hence, we are definitely going to hear more about these third-gen Pixels in the coming days.

Source