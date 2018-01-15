Honor becomes No.1 online smartphone brand in China

Chinese smartphone brand Honor, which is a subsidiary of Huawei, recently completed four years in China, and, according to a Sino-Market Research, the company has become the No.1 online smartphone brand in its home turf.

According to this research, Honor shipped a total of 49.7 Million handsets in China between January and November last year. Well, these sales resulted in Honor exceeding $10.9 Billion in revenue. Furthermore, the company also announced that it shipped 73 Million smartphones globally in the first half of 2017 which is a year-on-year increase of 20.6%.

That said, Honor is betting big on the Indian market and is looking to replicate the same success in the country that it saw in China.

Last month, Honor launched the Honor 7X in India, and earlier this month, it launched its flagship Honor View 10 in the country. Now, the company is all set to launch the Honor 9 Lite in India on January 17 which is basically a toned-down version of the Honor 9i. that was launched in India back in October last year.

The Honor 9 Lite is powered by Kirin 659 SoC which is paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. It features a 5.65-inch Full-HD+ FullView display, and, it comes with quad cameras – two each on the front and back. We will know more about its pricing and availability in India once it’s launched in the country on January 17.

It now remains to be seen whether Honor is able to replicate its success in India and become the No.1 online smartphone brand in the country while also shipping millions of smartphones in India like it did in China.