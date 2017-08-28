Live image of LG V30 surfaces online ahead of launch

We have been hearing about the LG V30 since more than a month now. The V30 is going to be unveiled on August 31, but, details pertaining to the V30 still keep surfacing online, either officially or through leaks. Around more than an hour ago, we talked about the V30’s audio capabilities. Now, we are having a look at the live image of the V30 that has leaked online.

This image of the LG V30 surfaced on China’s social network Weibo. As you can see from the image, there’s no secondary display on the V30 that was found earlier on smartphones in the V series. Instead, you will now get a Floating Bar which gives you quick access to settings and apps. It can be seen in this image at top-left side of the display. The floating bar, when not in use, can be minimized and dragged-off to a corner of the screen.

Apart from that, you can also see that the bezels at the top and bottom are smaller than that of the G6. Well, this is why the V30 logo has now been moved to the back of the device. Also visible in this image is the metal frame, curved edges, USB Type-C, primary microphone and speakers. You can also see the volume rockers located at the left pane of the device.

Well, the design shown off in the live image is in line with the press render of the V30 that had surfaced online around 10 days ago. The LG V30 is going to come with dual cameras at the back having f/1.6 aperture which is the largest yet on a smartphone. Moreover, it will also sport a 6-inch QHD+ FullVision OLED display.

Also, apart from announcing the V30 on August 31, LG is said to announce the V30 Plus. Well, we don’t have to wait much to see what LG has got for us as the announcement is just three days away.

