In the last two months, Indian manufacturer Micromax has launched a couple of smartphones in the country like the Canvas 1, Selfie 2, Evok Dual Note, and, the recent one being the Canvas Infinity. Well today, the company has launched another product in India, and no, it isn’t a smartphone, rather, it’s a tablet dubbed Micromax Canvas Plex Tab.

Micromax has launched the Canvas Plex Tab tablet today in India. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT8382W/M quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.3 GHz and is laced with 3 GB RAM. As this is a tablet, it sports an 8-inch display, however, it only has a resolution of 1024 x 600 pixels. Well, we would have loved to see a Full-HD resolution panel.

Moving on, the Micromax Canvas Plex Tab has a 5 MP camera at the back and a 2 MP camera on the front. There’s also 32 GB of on-board storage, and, the tablet also comes with support for DTS Sound for enhanced video watching experience.

Moreover, the Canvas Plex Tab also comes with a 1-year subscription of Eros Now premium so that you can enjoy all your favorite movies and TV shows on the 8-inch screen.

“With affordable 4G plans available, consumers access entertainment like never before and carrying a tab would almost be like carrying a mini Cineplex on the go. Canvas Plex is our endeavour to bring to our users, content and associations which add value to their overall entertainment experience. We are pleased to partner Eros Now, which is one of the leading players in the Indian entertainment space, with excellent assortment of Bollywood and regional content.” said Vikas Jain, Co-founder, Micromax Informatics Limited.

Micromax Canvas Plex Tab specifications:

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT8382W/M quad-core processor

1.3 GHz MediaTek MT8382W/M quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Android 6.0 Marshmallow Display: 8-inch WSVGA (1024 x 600 pixels) IPS display

8-inch WSVGA (1024 x 600 pixels) IPS display Rear Camera: 5 MP with LED flash

5 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 2 MP

2 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi Other: DTS Sound, 1-year Eros Now subscription

DTS Sound, 1-year Eros Now subscription Battery: 4000 mAh

Micromax Canvas Plex Tab Price and Availability: