OnePlus 5T gets Android 8.0 Oreo with OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update

Late last month, OnePlus rolled out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for OnePlus 3 and 3T, and, earlier this week, the company rolled out the Oreo update for OnePlus 5. Well now, the company has rolled out the Android Oreo update for OnePlus 5T, however, it’s in the form of a beta update.

Just two days ago, we told you that Android 8.0 Oreo based OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 5T would be rolled out soon. And now, two days later, the company has released the Oreo based OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update for the 5T.

As this OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update for the 5T is based on Android 8.0 Oreo, it brings along features like picture-in-picture mode, smart text selection and more. Besides, it also comes with the latest Android security patch which is dated December 1, 2017.

Here’s the entire change log of Oreo based OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update for OnePlus 5T:

Updated to Android O (8.0)

Optimized the app shortcut style

Combine icon options with app shortcuts

Now able to upload photos to Shot on OnePlus

Added Picture in Picture

Added Auto-Fill

Added Smart Text Selection

New Quick Settings design

Updated Android security patch to December

Well, as this Oreo update comes through an Open Beta build, you won’t receive it on your OnePlus 5T over the air just like you receive other updates. If you want to get Android Oreo on your 5T, you will have to manually flash this Open Beta 1 build to your smartphone.

Having said that, do keep in mind that beta builds are not as stable as official builds as they often contain a lot of bugs. Moreover, once you have flashed your 5T with a beta build, you will no longer be able to receive the OTA of stable updates. Furthermore, going back to official build from beta build will also require you to carry out a full install and clean flash.

Also Read: Top 18 Android 8.0 Oreo features you should know

If you cannot wait for the stable build of Oreo to roll out to your 5T, you can flash this Open Beta 1 build to your smartphone right away. Just head over to the links given below for installation instructions and to download the beta ROM.

Well, with that being said, if OnePlus 5’s beta program is anything to go by, then we should expect the company to roll out the stable Oreo update for 5T by the end of January 2018.

Download Link of OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update for OnePlus 5T | Installation Instructions

Source