Here’s how much the OnePlus 6T might cost in India

OnePlus 6T — a mid-cycle refresh to the OnePlus 6 launched back in May — is all set to be launched in India on October 30. Thanks to the leaked renders, we already know what this upcoming OnePlus smartphone looks like. The hardware under the hood is also not going to be all that different from the one on OnePlus 6. But, what will likely not remain the same is the pricing. Well, with less than two weeks to go for the launch, India price of the OnePlus 6T has leaked online giving us an idea of how much money we will have to shell out to own it.

The India price of OnePlus 6T has been leaked by budding Indian leakster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter. According to him, the OnePlus 6T will come in three different configurations, and, the base variant will be priced at ₹37,999, with the top-end model costing ₹44,999.

The base model of OnePlus 6T priced at ₹37,999 will come with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The middle variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage will cost ₹40,999. And, like we already said, the top-end model will cost ₹44,999. It will come with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

For comparison, the base model of OnePlus 6, that comes with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, is priced at ₹34,999. The 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model of OnePlus 6 is priced at ₹39,999. And, the top-end model of the OnePlus 6, that comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, is priced at ₹43,999.

Having said that, this price leak also reveals that OnePlus will be increasing the storage on the base model. The base model of OnePlus 6T will come with 128 GB storage instead of 64 GB on the OnePlus 6. Well, this is useful as OnePlus smartphones don’t support storage expansion.

The OnePlus 6T will be coming with a waterdrop-shaped notch, and, the company has already confirmed that it will be coming with in-display fingerprint scanner. However, OnePlus has also confirmed that the 6T won’t be coming with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. That said, the smartphone will run Android Pie out-of-the-box, and will also be coming with a “whole new UI” in addition to improved navigation gestures and cameras.

We expect to know more about the OnePlus 6T as we inch closer to its launch. Having said that, do take the prices shared above with a pinch of salt. After all, they don’t come directly from OnePlus.

Source