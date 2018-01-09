Airtel VoLTE service now live in Coimbatore
Back in September, telecom operator Airtel launched its VoLTE service in Mumbai, and since then, the telco has kept on expanding its VoLTE footprint in the country by launching the service in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Chennai. Well now, Airtel has launched its VoLTE service in Coimbatore – a city in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu.
Well, with the launch of VoLTE service, Airtel customers in Coimbatore can now make HD quality voice calls which means the voices they hear will be much more clearer than before. Apart from this, Airtel customers also get the benefit of faster call setup time which is always appreciated.
That said, one of our favorite aspects of VoLTE technology is that a user can keep on using Internet at 4G speeds even while having an ongoing voice call. Something that doesn’t happen with 4G networks as they switch to 3G network when you answer or make a voice call.
With that being said, Airtel customers in Coimbatore will be able to take advantage of VoLTE service without having to pay anything extra. However, it’s worth noting that customers are required to have a 4G SIM along with a VoLTE enabled smartphone to use the VoLTE service. Here’s the entire list of smartphones compatible with Airtel’s VoLTE service.
Commenting on the launch of VoLTE service in Coimbatore, Manoj Murali, HUB CEO, Kerala & Tamil Nadu, Bharti Airtel said, “We are delighted to extend our VoLTE footprint in Tamil Nadu with the launch of services in Coimbatore. Complementing our world class 4G network, VoLTE will add to the customer experience and our range of smartphone offerings.“
How to enable Airtel VoLTE on your smartphone ?
- Check whether your device is compatible with Airtel’s VoLTE network (click here to see the list)
- Make sure your smartphone is running the latest version of the software provided by the smartphone manufacturer
- Upgrade to a 4G SIM if you are currently using a 2G/3G SIM. You can either get it upgraded by visiting your nearest Airtel store, or, can get it delivered to your home by filling in this form.
- If your smartphone supports VoLTE technology, make sure it’s turned on by going to the Settings > Mobile Data > Mobile Data Options > Enable 4G > Turn on Voice & Data menu on iOS device, or, Settings > Mobile Network > Turn on VoLTE call menu on Android device. That said, the option might be tucked inside a different setting based on which company’s Android smartphone you are using.
- More importantly, if your smartphone supports Dual SIM, be sure to put the Airtel 4G SIM inside the first slot if you wish to use Airtel’s VoLTE services. Also, don’t forget to set the Network Type to Auto by going to the Settings > SIM Networks > Preferred Network Type > 4G/3G/2G menu. Again, the location of the option would vary based on the smartphone.
