Around two weeks ago, Reliance Jio announced its first 4G VoLTE enabled feature phone called JioPhone, and with that announcement, Jio kicked off yet another competition in the feature phone market. Since then, we have heard of other telecom operators planning to come up with their own 4G VoLTE feature phones to compete with JioPhone. Well, joining the group, Indian smartphone manufacturer Intex too has launched a 4G VoLTE feature phone, dubbed Intex Turbo+ 4G.

While Intex has quite a few feature phones up its sleeve already, the Intex Turbo+ 4G is the company’s first feature phone that comes with support for 4G VoLTE. Such 4G VoLTE feature phones should help those people to come online who cannot afford entry-level 4G smartphones which are priced at around ₹4000. After all, cheaper data plans are of no use if people cannot afford to buy compatible devices.

Having said that, apart from the Turbo+ 4G, Intex also launched eight 2G feature phones in India which are categorised under the Turbo, ECO and Ultra series, and, are priced between ₹700 and ₹1500. These phones are ECO 102+, ECO 106+, Eco Selfie, Turbo Shine, Turbo Selfie 18, Ultra 2400+, Ultra Selfie, and, lastly, Lions G10.

“Commemorating our 71st Independence Day, we wanted to upgrade feature phone users and give them the taste of a smartphone through our first Smart Feature Phone – the Turbo+ 4G. With this, feature phone users will get high voice call quality, a seamless experience of the internet and the power of connecting with the world via a mobile. Being a 20-year-old Indian company, Intex understands the needs and requirements of the consumers especially those residing in smaller towns and the hinterland. We have always strived to improve and empower lives of people through innovative consumer tech products and the Turbo 4G+ feature phone is the latest addition in our list of innovation.” said Ishita Bansal, Product Head – Mobiles, Intex Technologies.

Intex Turbo+ 4G specifications:

CPU: Dual-core processor

Dual-core processor RAM: 512 MB

512 MB Operating System: KaiOS

KaiOS Display: 2.4-inch QVGA (320 x 240 pixels) display

2.4-inch QVGA (320 x 240 pixels) display Rear Camera: 2 MP

2 MP Front Camera: VGA

VGA Internal Storage: 4 GB

4 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card Other: 4G VoLTE, Torchlight

4G VoLTE, Torchlight Battery: 2000 mAh

Intex Turbo+ 4G Price and Availability:

Price: To be announced

To be announced Availability: Expected to go on sale by Diwali

