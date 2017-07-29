LG V30 to be reportedly launched globally on September 28

More than two weeks ago, South Korean giant LG sent out press invites to the media for the unveiling of its flagship smartphone LG V30 on August 31. The unveiling will take place in Berlin, Germany just a day before IFA 2017 kicks off. While the company has confirmed the date of unveiling of V30, there’s no information on its availability in different markets. However, according to a latest report, it will be launched globally on September 28.

This information was shared with Android Authority by their exclusive source who also shared an internal document which has details about LG’s plans for the V30. The document also reveals that the flagship is codenamed JOAN.

The source revealed that the LG V30 will go on sale in home country South Korea on September 15 with the pre-orders expected to kick-off in the US from September 17 and sales commencing from September 28. While there’s no information about the Europe launch of the V30, the document did reveal the V30 would launch globally on September 28.

The LG V30 is rumored to come with glass back along with support for wireless charging, and, is also said to ditch the secondary display which has been a signature feature of the V Series. The leaked render of the V30 also reflected this and showed off the device with a display similar to the one we have seen on LG G6.

Apart from all this, the LG V30 is expected to come with Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4 GB RAM and dual rear cameras. At this moment, we are unsure if the V30 will come with 6 GB RAM or will stick to the 4 GB mark. That said, there’s still more than a month’s time for the unveiling, hence, we are pretty sure that more details will flow in before the device goes official.