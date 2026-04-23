vivo India expanded its T-series lineup with the launch of the vivo T5 Pro 5G, bringing together a balanced mix of long-lasting battery life, capable gaming performance, modern display technology, and practical durability features, all running on the OriginOS 6. The device stands out by combining a massive 9,020 mAh battery with a relatively slim 8.25 mm design, alongside the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, support for 120 FPS gaming, a smooth 144 Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, a durable IP68 + IP69 design with MIL-STD-810H protection, and a 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS main camera. On paper, it positions itself as a performance-oriented device designed for users who prioritise reliability and endurance without compromising on everyday usability. We spent some time with the device to evaluate its design, display quality, performance, gaming capabilities, camera output, and battery behaviour – and here’s our vivo T5 Pro review.

vivo T5 Pro 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, 20:9 aspect ratio, IP68 + IP69 ratings, MIL-STD-810H certification, 8.25 mm thickness

6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, 20:9 aspect ratio, IP68 + IP69 ratings, MIL-STD-810H certification, 8.25 mm thickness Software: vivo’s OriginOS 6, Android 16 OS, 3 years OS + 5 years security updates

vivo’s OriginOS 6, Android 16 OS, 3 years OS + 5 years security updates CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 octa-core SoC

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 octa-core SoC GPU: Adreno 810 Graphics

Adreno 810 Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM, RAM Expansion support

8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM, RAM Expansion support Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 Storage, no microSD card support

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 Storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS main + 2 MP depth), 4k video recording

Dual Cameras (50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS main + 2 MP depth), 4k video recording Selfie Camera: 32 MP, 4K video recording

32 MP, 4K video recording Connectivity & Others: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, stereo speakers

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, stereo speakers Cellular: 5G Network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G Network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery: 9,020 mAh battery, 90W FlashCharge fast charging, 50% charge in 37 minutes

9,020 mAh battery, 90W FlashCharge fast charging, 50% charge in 37 minutes Colors: Cosmic Black, Glacier Blue

Cosmic Black, Glacier Blue Price: ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹33,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), and ₹39,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹33,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), and ₹39,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 21st April 2026 on Flipkart.com, vivo India eStore, and partner retail stores

21st April 2026 on Flipkart.com, vivo India eStore, and partner retail stores Offers: Up to ₹3,000 instant discount with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI cards, or up to ₹3,000 exchange bonus, up to 6 months of no-cost EMI options

Up to ₹3,000 instant discount with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI cards, or up to ₹3,000 exchange bonus, up to 6 months of no-cost EMI options Buy Link: vivo.com/in | Flipkart.com

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The vivo T5 Pro immediately stands out with its 8.25 mm slim design. vivo has managed to pack a massive 9,020 mAh battery into it, and this makes it one of the slimmest phones in its category with such a large battery. Despite weighing around 213 grams, the phone feels well-balanced in hand and doesn’t come across as overly bulky during extended use.

The smartphone uses a flat frame design language, which is clean and minimal, featuring a pill-shaped camera module and a subtle finish. Instead of prioritising gloss or aggressive styling, the T5 Pro opts for a design that feels durable and purpose-driven. Durability is clearly a major focus here. The device comes with IP68 + IP69 ratings, offering strong protection against dust, water immersion, and high-pressure water exposure.

Additionally, it carries MIL-STD-810H certification, indicating resistance to drops, shocks, and challenging environmental conditions. vivo’s extensive reliability testing includes extreme temperature resistance (-20°C to 50°C), tens of thousands of button presses, drop tests, and port endurance checks, ensuring the device is built to last under demanding conditions. This combination makes the phone particularly well-suited for users who prioritise reliability and ruggedness in everyday use.

On the front, the T5 Pro features a large 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), which plays a major role in the overall user experience. The panel supports a 144 Hz refresh rate, delivering extremely smooth scrolling, fluid animations, and a responsive feel across the UI. The device is equipped with dual stereo speakers with 200% volume boost for immersive audio.

The display also supports HDR10+, enhancing contrast and color accuracy while streaming compatible content. With a claimed peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits, visibility remains excellent even under bright outdoor conditions. Another notable addition is 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, along with SGS Low Blue Light and SGS Low Flicker Certifications, which help reduce eye strain during low-brightness usage, especially in darker environments.

The display also supports Wet-Hand Touch, allowing accurate input even with wet or damp fingers. In everyday use, the display feels sharp, vibrant, and highly responsive. The 1.5K resolution ensures good clarity for text and media, while the high refresh rate significantly improves the overall perception of speed. The large screen size combined with slim bezels enhances immersion, making it particularly well-suited for multimedia consumption, gaming, and productivity tasks.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The vivo T5 Pro runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, offering a modern, fluid, and feature-rich software experience. OriginOS has evolved into a more refined UI compared to earlier vivo interfaces (FunTouch OS), focusing on smooth performance, clean design, and practical usability rather than unnecessary visual clutter. vivo promises 3 years of Android OS updates and 5 years of security updates, which adds a decent level of long-term reliability for a device in this segment.

OriginOS 6 brings a clean and well-structured interface, with consistent animations, minimal clutter, and a strong emphasis on responsiveness. Navigation feels intuitive, and the UI maintains a good balance between customization and simplicity. The system is designed to stay smooth over time, backed by vivo’s claim of a “60-month smooth experience,” which focuses on maintaining consistent performance even after prolonged usage.

In day-to-day usage, the interface feels fluid and stable. Scrolling, app switching, and multitasking remain responsive, supported by good memory management and background process handling. Apps stay active when needed without aggressive shutdowns, which helps maintain a seamless experience.

Customisation & UI Features

OriginOS 6 offers a wide range of personalization options, allowing users to tailor the experience:

Custom home screen layouts, icon packs, fonts, and wallpapers

Dynamic lock screen effects like Flip Cards, which react to device movement

Always-On Display customization and system-wide animation tweaks

Dark mode, eye comfort modes, and battery optimization settings

Features like Origin Island introduce a more interactive multitasking approach, enabling quick drag-and-drop sharing, image saving, and cross-app actions without breaking workflow.

AI Features & Smart Enhancements

vivo integrates a suite of AI-powered tools into OriginOS 6, focusing on productivity, convenience, and real-world usability:

AI Creation for generating, summarizing, and translating content instantly

AI Captions for real-time speech-to-text, translation, and note extraction

vivo DocMaster for document editing and format conversion using AI

AI Erase & AI enhancements for smarter image editing

Privacy is also addressed with features like Private Space, which allows users to securely isolate apps, files, and accounts with additional verification layers. For connectivity and ecosystem convenience, One-Tap Transfer simplifies file sharing between vivo devices and even across platforms like iOS, making data migration and sharing more seamless.

The device also integrates Google Gemini, enabling contextual AI assistance. Users can interact with Gemini naturally, ask questions based on on-screen content, or even share their camera view for real-time insights, adding a layer of smart assistance to everyday tasks.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

At its core, the vivo T5 Pro is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 platform, a mid-range SoC designed to deliver a strong balance between performance efficiency and sustained stability. Built on an advanced 4nm process, the SoC focuses on power-efficient performance while maintaining consistent output during prolonged usage.

The chipset features an octa-core CPU architecture tuned for everyday responsiveness and multitasking efficiency, paired with the Adreno 810 GPU for handling graphics workloads. The GPU is capable of driving high refresh rate displays, smooth UI animations, and modern mobile games without significant thermal stress.

Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Platform

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 features an octa-core 64-bit CPU configuration (1 + 3 + 4 cores), divided into performance and efficiency clusters:

1 x Kryo Prime (ARM Cortex-A720) high-performance core clocked up to 2.7 GHz

3 x Kryo Prime Gold (ARM Cortex-A720) performance cores clocked up to 2.4 GHz

4 x Kryo Silver (ARM Cortex-A520) efficiency cores clocked up to 1.8 GHz

Adreno 810 GPU (~895 MHz) for graphics-intensive tasks

Qualcomm Hexagon NPU for AI workloads (AI processing capabilities for camera, system optimization, and background tasks)

Built on an advanced 4nm manufacturing process for improved efficiency and thermal control

The device is paired with up to 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM, along with RAM expansion support, allowing better multitasking and improved app retention. While LPDDR4X is not the latest standard, vivo’s software optimization ensures that day-to-day performance remains fluid and consistent. Storage is handled by up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1, offering fast app load times, responsive file access, and smooth system navigation. There’s no microSD card support, but the onboard storage should be adequate for most users.

In real-world usage, the T5 Pro feels smooth and responsive. App launches are quick, animations are fluid, and switching between commonly used apps like Chrome, Instagram, YouTube, and the camera app is seamless. The combination of a 144 Hz display and optimized software contributes significantly to the perceived smoothness.

Gaming-Focused Hardware

vivo claims the phone can achieve an AnTuTu score of around 1.2 million, highlighting its focus on performance. To maintain sustained gaming performance, the device also includes:

7,000 mm² vapor chamber cooling system, among the largest in its segment (18,000 mm² Total Cooling Area)

Support for 120 FPS gaming in select titles such as BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile

For gaming, the vivo T5 Pro delivers a reliable mid-range gaming experience. Titles like BGMI, Call of Duty: Mobile, and Asphalt 9 will run smoothly at high settings, with stable frame rates during extended sessions. The Adreno 810 GPU handles modern titles well, though the most demanding games may require slightly reduced graphics settings to maintain consistent frame pacing.

The T5 Pro has a total cooling area of 18,000 mm², i.e., 7,000 mm² Vapour Chamber, High-Performance Pyrolytic Graphite Sheet (PGS), and Smart Temperature Control System to keep the device cool, even under intense gaming or multitasking. With a large 7,000 mm² vapor chamber cooling system, thermal management appears well-tuned for sustained workloads.

During everyday tasks such as browsing, streaming, and camera usage, the device remains comfortably cool. Under heavier loads like extended gaming or video recording, heat buildup is gradually controlled due to the large VC cooling, ensuring a more stable long-term experience.

That said, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 (found on predecessor vivo T4 Pro 5G) is a higher-performing chip compared to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 (T5 Pro), roughly faster overall with superior Adreno graphics, and faster RAM support (LPDDR5X). Also, note that you may find devices with faster LPDDR5 RAM in this segment, which is superior to LPDDR4X (found on T5 Pro), offering roughly 50% faster bandwidth and data rates, as well as about 20 – 30% better power efficiency (depending on the capable models). Overall, powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, UFS 3.1 storage, and optimized software, the vivo T5 Pro delivers dependable everyday performance, smooth UI interactions, and stable gaming capabilities.

Quick Differences of vivo T5 Pro & vivo T4 Pro

vivo T5 Pro: What’s Improved

Massive Battery Upgrade: Jump from 6,500 mAh → 9,020 mAh is huge

Jump from 6,500 mAh → 9,020 mAh is huge Better Display Experience: Upgraded AMOLED → 6.83-inch 144 Hz 1.5K resolution

Upgraded AMOLED → 6.83-inch 144 Hz 1.5K resolution Faster Storage: Faster UFS 3.1 Storage, meaning quicker app loads, installs, and file transfers

Faster UFS 3.1 Storage, meaning quicker app loads, installs, and file transfers Newer Software & Features: Android 16 + OriginOS 6 improvements + AI features

vivo T5 Pro: Trade-offs

Performance isn’t a Big Upgrade: T4 Pro uses Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, while T5 Pro has Snapdragon 7s Gen 4. T4 Pro can still have an edge in terms of raw performance in some cases

T4 Pro uses Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, while T5 Pro has Snapdragon 7s Gen 4. T4 Pro can still have an edge in terms of raw performance in some cases Camera Downgrade in Versatility: T4 Pro equips triple cameras (including telephoto), while T5 Pro has dual cameras (no telephoto)

Cameras

Cameras on the vivo T5 Pro are designed with a focus on practical imaging, AI-assisted enhancements, and reliable everyday performance rather than a multi-lens flagship approach. The smartphone is also more gaming-focused rather than camera-centric like the ZEISS-backed V70 Series. The device features a dual rear camera setup along with a capable high-resolution front camera, both supporting 4K video recording, which adds versatility for content creation. Although the camera setup seems a downgrade compared to its predecessor, the T4 Pro includes an extra telephoto lens here.

The rear camera system is built around the Sony IMX882 sensor, paired with optical stabilization for improved consistency:

50 MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 OIS Main Camera designed for stable shots and balanced color reproduction

designed for stable shots and balanced color reproduction 2 MP f/2.4 Depth (Bokeh) Sensor for portrait effects and background separation

for portrait effects and background separation 32 MP f/2.0 Selfie Camera with support for 4K video recording

The camera system supports multiple shooting modes, including Night, Portrait, Pro, 50MP, Panorama, Ultra HD Document, Slo-Mo, Time-lapse, Supermoon, and Underwater photography, giving users a wide range of creative flexibility.

At the core of the setup is the 50 MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS, which handles most of the imaging workload. In daylight conditions, the camera captures images with surprisingly good detail, balanced exposure, and vibrant yet controlled colors. The processing leans slightly toward enhancement, making photos look more appealing for social media without appearing overly artificial.

Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) plays a key role in improving shot consistency. Handheld photos remain sharp, and motion blur is reduced when capturing moving subjects or shooting on the go. HDR performance is stable. In low-light conditions, the combination of OIS and AI processing helps retain clarity and control noise. Night mode enhances brightness and detail without excessively overexposing the scene – suitable for casual night photography, street shots, and indoor environments.

The 2 MP depth sensor assists primarily in portrait photography. Edge detection is reasonably accurate in good lighting, and background blur appears natural enough for everyday portrait shots. You don’t get a telephoto or ultra-wide lens, so it doesn’t add versatility but contributes to consistent portrait results. On the front, the 32 MP selfie camera delivers sharp and well-exposed images with natural skin tones.

In terms of video, the vivo T5 Pro supports 4K recording at 30 fps on both front and rear cameras, with stabilization assisted by OIS and EIS. The 4K video recording option for selfies can be a strong advantage for vloggers and creators. Although you may find some smartphones offering 4K at 60 fps on the rear side.

vivo also integrates its AI imaging suite, including features like:

AI Erase for removing unwanted objects

AI UHD enhancement for improving detail and clarity

AI-based scene optimization for better colors and exposure

While the camera system doesn’t offer the versatility of multi-lens setups, the vivo T5 Pro delivers a reliable and user-friendly camera system centered around a capable main sensor, stable video recording, and useful AI tools. This should satisfy most everyday photography and content creation needs.

Here are some shots we took with the vivo T5 Pro’s camera. Take a look.

vivo T5 Pro 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

Battery life is one of the biggest highlights of the vivo T5 Pro, packing a massive 9,020 mAh battery, which is significantly larger than what most smartphones in this segment offer – especially considering its relatively slim 8.25 mm profile. vivo positions it as one of the slimmest phones to feature such a high-capacity battery, combining endurance with practical usability.

Only a handful of smartphones currently offer such a huge battery capacity in the segment. The vivo T5 Pro is at par with the recently launched OnePlus Nord 6, featuring a 9,000 mAh battery, and closer to the midranger realme P4 Power 5G, packing a mammoth-sized 10,001 mAh Titan battery. At the same time, it strongly beats the 6,000 mAh (or 6,500 mAh) competition, making the vivo T5 Pro among the best battery backup smartphones to date.

The battery is also designed with long-term durability in mind. According to vivo, it can retain up to 80% of its health even after 1,200 charge cycles, translating to roughly 5 years of consistent usage without major degradation. This makes it particularly appealing for users planning to hold onto their device for the long term.

In real-world usage, the vivo T5 Pro delivers exceptional endurance. Thanks to the sheer battery capacity and efficient power management from OriginOS 6, the phone can easily last well beyond a full day, even under heavy usage. Moderate users can expect close to 2 days of usage, while lighter users may stretch it even further.

In everyday scenarios – social media, streaming, navigation, calls, and camera usage – the phone remains reliable with very low battery consumption. On a single charge, you can expect up to 12.6 hours of continuous gaming, up to 90 hours of music playback, up to 13 hours of live streaming, and up to 12.9 hours of video recording. Charging is handled by 90W FlashCharge, allowing the device to reach 50% in around 37 minutes and 100% in ~70 minutes.

Verdict – vivo T5 Pro Review

The vivo T5 Pro is a phone that knows exactly what it wants to be – and more importantly, who it’s for. vivo has focused on what actually matters for most users: battery life, smooth performance, and long-term reliability. The smartphone comes across as a well-rounded, endurance-focused mid-range smartphone that prioritises battery life, reliable performance, and durable design.

The highlights are easy to pinpoint – a massive 9,020 mAh battery, the efficient yet fast Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 delivering stable day-to-day and gaming performance, a smooth 144 Hz 1.5K crisp AMOLED, and strong IP68 + IP69 protection with MIL-STD-810H certification.

The biggest strength of T5 Pro is clearly its battery. The large capacity, paired with 90W fast charging, delivers exceptional endurance. Combined with efficient hardware and OriginOS 6 optimisations, the phone maintains consistent performance without aggressive battery drain.

On the performance side, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 ensures smooth multitasking, reliable gaming, and responsive UI interactions. The display further enhances the experience with its high refresh rate, strong brightness, crisp resolution, and immersive viewing quality.

The camera setup, led by the 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS sensor, delivers reliable results for everyday photography and video, while features like 4K recording on both front and rear cameras add flexibility for content creation. On the software side, OriginOS 6, based on Android 16, provides a clean, fluid interface with useful AI features and a decent update commitment.

For users who prioritise battery life, smooth performance, reliable gaming, and a rugged build over flagship-level camera versatility, the T5 Pro stands out as a strong and sensible choice in its segment. It’s built to just work, every single day, and for a lot of users, that’s exactly what matters.

vivo T5 Pro – Where To Buy

The vivo T5 Pro 5G is priced at ₹29,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, ₹33,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model, and ₹39,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model.

The smartphone will be available from 21st April 2026 on Flipkart.com, vivo India eStore, and offline retail stores. The launch offers include up to ₹3,000 instant discount with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI cards, or up to ₹3,000 exchange bonus, and up to 6 months of no-cost EMI options.

Price: ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹33,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), and ₹39,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹33,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), and ₹39,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 21st April 2026 on Flipkart.com, vivo India eStore, and partner retail stores

21st April 2026 on Flipkart.com, vivo India eStore, and partner retail stores Offers: Up to ₹3,000 instant discount with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI cards, or up to ₹3,000 exchange bonus, up to 6 months of no-cost EMI options

Get vivo T5 Pro on vivo.com/in | Flipkart.com

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