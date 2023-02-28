Reliance Jio has rolled out its True 5G services in 25 more cities across 12 states. This is after it rolled out in 20 cities a week ago, 17 cities this month, 34 cities and 50 cities last month. The Jio True 5G service is now available across 304 cities all over India, says the company. The announcement is made alongside the launch of its True 5G service in two cities – Jammu, and Srinagar in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

The 25 cities across 12 states include – Anakapalli and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh; Arrah, Begusarai, Sharif, Darbhanga, and Purnia in Bihar; Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh; Vapi in Gujarat; Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh; Katras in Jharkhand; Kolar in Karnataka; Beed, Chakan, Dhule, Jalna, and Malegaon in Maharashtra; Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu; Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh; Mussoorie in Uttarakhand; Bardhaman, Berhampore, English Bazar, Habra, and Kharagpur in West Bengal.

List of 25 cities to get Jio True 5G service.

Starting today i.e. 28th February 2023, Jio users in these 25 cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer under which users will get unlimited 5G Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds at no additional cost and experience the Jio True 5G.

Commenting on the launch, Jio Spokesperson said, “We are excited to launch Jio True 5G in Jammu and Srinagar. By December 2023, Jio True 5G will cover every town of Jammu & Kashmir. This is testimony to Jio’s commitment towards the Government’s priorities.

Jio has provided employment to more than 36,000 people directly and indirectly in Jammu & Kashmir. This launch is an important milestone for the people of Jammu & Kashmir who will benefit immensely from Jio’s 5G services. We are grateful to the Government for their continuous support in our quest to digitize Jammu & Kashmir.

Additionally, we are happy to announce the launch of Jio True 5G services in 25 additional towns across 12 states in the country, taking the benefits and reach of Jio’s True 5G services to 304 towns across the nation. We want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in 2023.”

Last year, Reliance Jio announced the launch of its True 5G service for the first time in India on the occasion of Dussehra alongside the Jio 5G Welcome Offer under which users will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gb/s speed. In December 2022, Jio launched its True 5G services in Gujarat, the first state in India to receive 5G coverage to 100% district headquarters.

Jio 5G is already available in many states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, and many cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR region, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, and many more.

Jio’s 5G network will be present across all primary areas and localities including most residential areas, hospitals, schools, colleges, and universities, temples, as well as, Government buildings, high streets, malls & markets, high footfall areas such as tourist spots, and hotels, tech-parks, roads, highways, and Metros.

Check if your smartphone supports Jio 5G