OnePlus 6 passes through Geekbench ahead of launch reconfirming certain specs

For OnePlus, announcing the OnePlus 6 on May 16 at an event in London is nothing more than a formality now, as majority of its design and hardware details are already known. While some details about the OnePlus 6 have been leaked by various sources, some have been revealed by OnePlus itself. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC. Well, considering this a flagship smartphone, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. And, just a couple of days ahead of its launch, the OnePlus 6 has paid a visit to a popular benchmarking website to re-confirm previously confirmed specs.

The OnePlus 6 has appeared on benchmarking website Geekbench. It has been listed on Geekbench with model number OnePlus A6003, which is in line with the model number A5000 of OnePlus 5. The OnePlus 6 listing on Geekbench reveals Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8 GB RAM and Android 8.1 Oreo under the hood. The chip and the amount of RAM have already been confirmed by OnePlus CEO.

That said, we are pretty sure that there will be another variant of the OnePlus 6 that will come with 6 GB RAM. The 6 GB RAM variant is said to come with 64 and 128 GB of storage, with the 8 GB RAM variant coming with 256 GB of storage. However, we might see the 8 GB RAM variant coming with 128 GB of storage as well.

With that being said, the OnePlus 6 which is launching on May 16 globally at an event in London, and on May 17 in India and China, is already confirmed to come with a notch, repositioned alert slider with new functionality, water resistance, a glass back, Super Slo Mo feature, and, a heart rate sensor as well. Recently leaked pictures of the OnePlus 6 also hint at a Sandstone White variant.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio (confirmed)

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio (confirmed) Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, Heart Rate Sensor, 960 FPS Super Slo Mo

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, Heart Rate Sensor, 960 FPS Super Slo Mo Colors: Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue

Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge v2 (confirmed)

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: CNY 3299 / ₹36,999

CNY 3299 / ₹36,999 Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: CNY 3799 / ₹39,999

CNY 3799 / ₹39,999 Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: CNY 4399 / ₹45,999

Source | Via